Sterling Heights man who killed Kelly Stough in 2018 pleads guilty to murder

DETROIT – Nearly five years after her death, the family of a transgender woman who was murdered in Detroit will see a resolution in the case.

Kelly Stough, 36, of Detroit, was found dead at 6 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2018, in the area of East McNichols and Brush streets.

On Thursday, July 27, Albert Weathers, of Sterling Heights, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony firearm in the 2018 murder.

Weathers is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 8 before Judge Bridget Hathaway. Prosecutors came to a sentencing agreement of eight years on the second-degree murder charge and two years for the felony firearm charge.

Prosecutors said Stough’s mother “acknowledged that she agreed and was grateful for the resolution in the case.”

In 2018, Stough’s mother spoke with NBC News and described her daughter as someone who was loved, educated, God-filled, and had love for others.

“I want people to know that because she was transgender doesn’t mean that she was not loved, that she was not cared for,” Stough’s mother told NBC News in 2018. “As a human being in the United States of America, you have the right to be who you want to be, and you shouldn’t be shamed or bullied or persecuted for the choice you make.”

The Fair Michigan Justice Project was involved in this case. The FMJP is a program that assists Michigan law enforcement officers and prosecutors in solving serious crimes against people in the LGBTQ+ community.