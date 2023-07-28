19 Detroit entrepreneurs receive Motor City Match grants

DETROIT – Entrepreneurs in Detroit are getting an extra financial boost to help get their shops up and running.

The latest recipients of Detroit’s Motor City Match grants were announced during a press conference on Thursday, July 27. City leaders say the grant recipients are helping transform communities.

The East English Village neighborhood is among areas across the city that are seeing signs of change.

“It’s where I first fell in love with reading,” said Sarah Williams.

Williams and her husband, Jay, are trying to do big things in the neighborhood. The couple is preparing to open Next Chapter Books on E. Warren Avenue. Their business will be a bookstore offering new and second-hand books.

“We’re excited to bring a place where people can fall in love with reading in their community and to have programming that will excite people,” Sarah Williams explained.

Like many small businesses just starting out, entrepreneurs say resources matter. Funding can make or break the vision. That’s where a grant program called Motor City Match continues stepping in to help.

“It just shows a commitment and an investment in people,” said Jay Williams. “It’s the people that create the businesses that will, hopefully, also create additional jobs.”

The Williams’ are among 19 entrepreneurs receiving cash grants that will help give new companies much-needed financial assistance.

Detroit City Council members, Mayor Mike Duggan, the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, and others gathered to distribute the Motor City Match awards. It was the 23rd round of grant distributions under the program, so far. Awards this cycle totaled over $1.2 million.

“Small businesses are the catalysts for our neighborhoods. For our city,” District 7 Councilman Fred Durhall, III told the group.

Grant award recipients are opening or expanding a variety of businesses that include salons, cafes, restaurants, health and wellness centers, and an indoor kids’ playground among other shops.

Next Chapter Books hopes to open sometime in September 2023.

“We hope that through this process, we can inspire other small business owners,” Sarah Williams said.

In addition to the 19 entrepreneurs who received grant funding this round, eight existing businesses also received Motor City Match grants to help their shops succeed.

For more information about the Motor City Match grants visit MotorCityMatch.com.