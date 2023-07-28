82º
A mass frog extinction event is underway. Detroit-area researchers are tracking the cause

Fatal fungal infection becoming more prevalent

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Frogs around the world are under attack -- and climate change is making it worse.

Researchers believe we’re in the midst of a mass frog extinction event driven by the warming climate.

Earth’s warming climate is contributing to the increase of chytrid disease, a fungus infection that is responsible for the extinction of many tropical frog species. The fungus, Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis, infects tadpoles and eventually attacks the skin of adults and kills them.

Scientists know the spore stage can swim through water to infect other frogs, but there is still much to know about how the disease spreads, and if it can survive in other animals.

Researchers at Oakland University are leading the way in tracking frogs and the cause of their demise. Watch Paula Tutman’s story on this in the video player above.

