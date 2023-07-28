Case of missing Ypsilanti father still unsolved after more than 2 years

After more than two years, there’s been no sign of a missing father from Ypsilanti.

The family of Marquis Burns is hoping someone knows something after the young father went missing back in March 2021. Police say he was last seen alive near Rouge Park in Detroit, where community volunteers were canvassing on Friday.

Ashley Scott, Marquis’ sister, said they’re not giving up.

“Everybody misses him, we’re used to him being around the family. Every day is hard for us,” Scott said.

Volunteers with the Wolverine State Search and Recovery, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides search and rescue services to law enforcement agencies in locating missing persons, gathered Friday to search for any sign of Burns.

K-9 teams were being deployed, along with drones, to see if they can find possible human remains.

Crimestoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for info that leads to an arrest. Anyone with info is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.