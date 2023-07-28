Detroit police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public to share any information they have about a missing 14-year-old girl.
Ayonna Ashmon left her grandmother’s house without permission and did not return, according to police.
She was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, July 24, in the 7000 block of E. Jefferson Avenue.
|Details
|Ayonna Ashmon
|Age
|14
|Height
|5′7′'
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|135 lbs
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.