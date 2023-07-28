Detroit police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public to share any information they have about a missing 14-year-old girl.

Ayonna Ashmon left her grandmother’s house without permission and did not return, according to police.

She was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, July 24, in the 7000 block of E. Jefferson Avenue.

Details Ayonna Ashmon Age 14 Height 5′7′' Hair Black Weight 135 lbs Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.