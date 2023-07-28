Detroit police searching for missing 26-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are asking the public to share any information they have about a missing 26-year-old woman.

Teesha Plummer was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, in the 18500 block of Greeley Street in Detroit.

Police said she left her mother’s house and has not been seen or heard from since. She may have been wearing a gray shirt, and gray “Galaxy” leggings.

Details Teesha Plummer Age 26 Height 5′6′' Hair Brown box braids Weight 225 lbs Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.