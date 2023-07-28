Indoor adventure park to open in Oakland County this September

A new indoor adventure park is set to open in Oakland County this fall, offering an array of exciting activities.

Urban Air Adventure Park is planning to open this September in Commerce Township, located at 2010 Union Lake Road. The space features 23-foot ceilings and 55,000 square feet, filled with wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts and obstacle courses, to tube playgrounds with multi-level climbing ropes and twisting tubes.

“We are excited to provide families in Commerce and the surrounding cities with endless entertainment and active play all year long, when they visit our indoor adventure park,” stated Wassem Ayar, Urban Air Commerce and Sterling Heights, MI franchisee owner. “We hope that this park will become the ultimate family destination where you can achieve things you never thought you could and make friends along the way,” stated Urban Air Commerce Co-franchisee owner, Amer Batal.

Urban Air Commerce will offer the following attractions:

Flip and Spin Zone Bumper Cars - Drive, bump, flip, spin, repeat! Flip Zone and Spin Zone take on a whole new spin on traditional bumper cars. Literally!

Virtual Reality – Journey on an exhilarating adventure in a new reality! Whether you’re a kid or an adult, you’ll call yourself an experienced gamer after strapping on this headset and going to battle!

Sky Rider – Strap in and zigzag overhead while you scout out all the other attractions. It’s literally a way to take your fun to new heights. Plus, it’s a no skill, all thrill ride, so everyone can enjoy.

Climbing Walls – Build muscles and hone your skills as you reach new heights and master your ascent while enjoying some cliff side fun.

Ropes Course – Learning the ropes has never been more exciting with another up-in-the-air adventure that tests your balance and agility. The stakes are as high as you and your friends learn confidence, however safety is assured since you are securely harnessed as you make your way through the course.

ProZone Performance Trampolines – The ProZone Performance Trampolines attraction is the local landing spot for all the best acrobats, stuntmen, and daredevils.

Warrior Course – You’ve watched those warrior ninjas from your living room, now try it for yourself! Perhaps one of the most exhilarating team building events, Warrior Obstacle Course lets you face off against your friends while testing your balance and strength.

Battle Beam – Think balance beam plus sword fighting. Only the swords are foamy. And the pit below is lined with cushy blocks.

Tubes Playground – Playground or obstacle course? You decide. Race a friend or beat your own personal best time.

The APEX Trampolines – We’ve got trampolines on the floor and on the walls. The only place we don’t have trampolines is on the ceiling.

Dodgeball – The best sport in PE plus trampolines? Yes, please! All ages are welcome and everyone loves the experience.

Runway (Tumble Track) – It’s tumble time! Flip, twist, and back handspring your way down one of the longest trampolines in the area.

Slam Dunk Zone – Catch some big air and win all the points you could ever imagine in the Slam Dunk Zone. Trampolines and basketball are the perfect, gravity-defying match. Feel like an all-star as you flyer through the air and slam that 2 pointer.

Arcade – The wide selection of arcade games offers fun for puzzle solvers, racers, defenders and fantasy lovers. There are games and challenges for all levels of play.

Laser Tag – The Laser Tag course combines obstacles and hiding spots with dark lighting and a little smoke to make hitting your target a challenge. This is a great team-building activity for groups and party goers to participate in.

Mini Go-Karts – There are mini-karts that are great for children and allow them to drive on an indoor track with tight turns, straightaways, and other features that make driving fun!

Urban Air was founded in 2011, and has more than 163 locations open and 120 in development.