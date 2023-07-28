Morning 4: Flooding a concern as more storms approach Metro Detroit on Friday -- and other top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

It will be hot, humid and stormy on this Friday.

An air quality alert is in effect for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until midnight due to elevated ozone levels.

A flood watch will be in effect from 4 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Indoor adventure park to open in Oakland County this September

A new indoor adventure park is set to open in Oakland County this fall, offering an array of exciting activities.

Get an inside look at progress at Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Detroit, Canada

Big progress has been made this year on the new Gordie Howe International Bridge, connecting Detroit and Canada.

Construction on the bridge broke ground back in July of 2018, and five years later, with delays from the pandemic, the bridge is on track to open at some point in 2025.

Teacher injured in Oxford High School shooting testifies during Miller hearing

An Oxford High School teacher who was shot and injured during the school shooting testified during a mandatory Miller hearing.

Oxford High School teacher Molly Darnell took the stand and testified during the hearing on Thursday. She shared what happened to her that day and the impact the traumatic event has continued to have on her life.

Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles and singer of ‘Take It to the Limit,’ dies at 77

Randy Meisner, a founding member of the Eagles who added high harmonies to such favorites as “Take It Easy” and “The Best of My Love” and stepped out front for the waltz-time ballad “Take It to the Limit,” has died, the band said Thursday.

