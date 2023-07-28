Redford Township library serves as safe haven for people seeking relief during power outages

People in Redford Township are still without power after severe storms swept through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – DTE Energy is rushing to restore power amid concerns that a new threat of severe weather could cause a fresh round of power outages.

Without power, people are looking to do two very important things: cool down and charge their phones. In Redford Township, people flocked to the public library.

“They’re looking out, they definitely are,” said Martel Mitchell.

Redford Township public library has been a saving grace for Mitchell and his family. They lost power Wednesday.

“No fan, no air, it’s crazy -- food on top of that, the food is going bad. It’s a mess,” said Mitchell. “Even the data, data is messed up. You see everybody walking around the neighborhood trying to get a signal on their phones.”

He’s been at the library ever since, especially because he works remote.

“We’ve been extremely busy, much busier than usual,” said Redford Township public library youth services librarian Jessica Doster.

The library has become a sort of haven for people who lost power.

“People have just been coming to the library for air conditioning electricity to charge their phones and just a place to hang out that’s comfortable,” Doster said.

Staff even opened programming rooms reserved for events to accommodate the influx of people. While not everyone here is checking out a book, these last couple of days reflect what public libraries are all about.

“Since the dawn of libraries they’ve been essential to communities in terms of providing services and offering materials that they wouldn’t otherwise have access to and in times like this just a comfortable place to be without the expectation to spend money,” said Doster.

Redford Township is offering an emergency chipper service to residents starting Monday, July 31. You can click here to learn more about the emergency chipper service.