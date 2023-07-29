Officials: Criminal charges pending after man killed in attack at Wayne County Jail

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Criminal charges are pending after a man was attacked at the Wayne County Jail and died at the hospital more than a week later.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Claude Lewis attacked Thomas Carr in a cell at the Wayne County Jail on July 13. Carr was transported to a hospital and died after sustaining serious head injuries on July 21.

Officials said criminal charges are pending against Lewis, who is still in the custody of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said that the matter is being investigated by the Detroit Police Homicide Task Force.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on Friday, July 28:

“Regarding an incident in our Wayne County Division I jail on July 13th, inmate Thomas Carr sustained critical injuries to his head as the result of a tragic physical attack by another inmate, we have learned that he has recently succumbed to his injuries and has been taken off life support.

“From the beginning of this incident, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation and there are currently criminal charges pending against the attacker, inmate Claude Lewis, who is still in our custody. As part of this investigation, Sheriff Raphael Washington is balancing jail security, the safety of our officers, as well as our inmates, as he monitors the internal investigation.

“Upon completion of the investigation, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office will take the necessary actions to address any concerns regarding how its policies and procedures were implemented. Although there may be important questions to be answered regarding staffing levels, response time, and classification of individuals, this matter is currently being investigated by the Detroit Police Homicide Task Force.

“It would therefore be irresponsible for the WCSO to comment any further as it could have a material and detrimental impact on the pending criminal and internal investigation. In the meantime, Sheriff Washington extends his heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Carr.”