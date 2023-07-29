Metro Detroit woman sues EMS company, says ambulance crash caused miscarriage

A Metro Detroit woman is suing an ambulance company because she says a crash caused her to have a miscarriage.

On July 24, Holmes called 911 because she was having stomach pains. Hart EMS responded. She was in the ambulance when it crashed in the area of Oakwood Boulevard and Southfield Road in Allen Park.

“The male paramedic that was in the back of the rig with me started to make comments about his driving and his behavior. One of the things that he said to me while we were in the rig was, ‘I’m sorry, I guess he forgot that some people were back here,’” Holmes said.

Holmes was seven weeks pregnant. She said the driver was speeding before they crashed and she lost her pregnancy because of his carelessness.

“All I remember is something. We hit something extremely hard at a high rate of speed. The rig lifted off the ground, it began to rock violently, and because I was strapped into the restraints my body lifted forward -- which put pressure on my stomach -- and then, also, all of just the fear that just came upon me because I didn’t know what we hit. I didn’t know if other people were OK. I didn’t even know if the driver of the ambulance was OK,” Holmes said.

An attorney for Holmes said the driver of the vehicle told police that he fell asleep behind the wheel. Holmes is suing Hart EMS for more than $25,000 for the pain and suffering the crash has caused her.

“I was not in any way given any type of comfort, any type of solace, or any type of reassurance that someone was coming to actually treat me for what I was having a problem with. They left me back there, they didn’t check on me, the driver didn’t even apologize. As a result, the next day I lost my child. Just when we started getting excited about having a baby, we lost it,” Holmes said.