Oakland County investigators ask for tips in deadly Pontiac hit-and-run crash

PONTIAC, Mich. – Investigators in Oakland County want the public’s help identifying the driver of an SUV involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Officials said Todd Lawrence Frank, 59, was killed in a crash at 12:49 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, on Auburn Avenue near South Astor Street in Pontiac.

Frank appeared to have been walking in the roadway when an SUV struck him and fled the scene, officials said. Frank was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at a hospital.

The vehicle is described as a light-colored mid-size SUV. Crash investigators believe the vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side and the passenger side headlight lens. There may also be damage to the hood and/or fender.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.