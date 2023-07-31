Man in ski mask shoots double amputee in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a man, who is a double amputee, was randomly shot by another man Sunday while panhandling in Detroit.

On Sunday, July 30, a man well-known to the area of 8 Mile Road and Southfield Freeway was reportedly shot while minding his own business. A man in a ski mask walked up to the victim and shot him in the head, officials said.

The bullet reportedly grazed the man in the back of the head. He is expected to be OK. His identity was not provided by police on Sunday.

Neighbors say the man, a double amputee who uses a wheelchair to get around, is often seen panhandling in the area. Some residents say they see the older man every day.

After the shooting, the suspect is believed to have walked across the street toward a Mobil gas station in the area. Detroit police are still looking for the suspected shooter, and are hoping nearby surveillance cameras will help.

Still, the shooter’s identity is unknown at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police.