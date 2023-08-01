Boil water advisories issued for some Macomb County communities after water main break

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A water pump issue triggered by a water main break was causing low pressure for residents across northern Macomb County early Tuesday morning.

Residents in the Chesterfield Township, Macomb Township, New Baltimore and Shelby Township areas were experiencing little to no water pressure the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The Great Lakes Water Authority, which services the water in the area, was reportedly “having difficulties with their pumps” due to a water main break in the county.

Crews reportedly discovered a leak on a 36-inch water transmission main on 24 Mile Road near North Avenue in Macomb Township. GLWA said Tuesday morning that workers were on site investigating the issue.

Boil water advisories

Chesterfield Township, Lennox Township, Macomb Township, the city of Rochester, and the Village of New Haven have been placed under a boil water advisory as of Tuesday morning.

GLWA said under this mandatory Boil Water Advisory, residents should not drink the water without boiling it first. Residents must bring all water to a boil for at least one minute and then let it cool before using. People are urged to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food.

Boil water notices are issued when a water system experiences a loss in pressure, which can lead to bacterial contamination. Boiling the water kills any bacteria or other organisms that may be in it.

The boil water advisory is in place until further notice. The GLWA says it will rely on testing to verify the water is safe to drink before lifting the notice.

What to do when advisory ends

When a boil water advisory is lifted, customers are encouraged to take certain steps to flush out their pipes and clear their hot water tanks. Here are steps water customers should take, as written by the Great Lakes Water Authority:

Flush

Unscrew and remove the faucet aerator (screen).

Turn on each cold water faucet/tap slowly

Clean and reinstall aerator.

Flush automatic ice makers. Ice cubes made during the Boil Water Advisory should be emptied and the ice maker run through a 24-hour cycle. Make three batches of ice and discard them. The water line should be clear, and ice should be safe to consume with the fourth batch.

Clear hot water tanks/heaters

Run hot water only at all faucets and flush until water runs cool or typically a minimum of

15 minutes for a typical household 40-gallon hot water tank.

30 minutes for a hot water tank greater than 40 gallons.

Replace filters

Water filters, such as ones used in refrigerators, faucets, pitchers and under the sink, are not designed to remove the specific bacteria potentially present during a Boil Water Advisory. If you ran water through your filter during the Boil Water Advisory, the filter should be replaced.

Remove and discard water filters.

Replace with a new filter following flushing.

Click here to learn more about what to do during a boil water advisory from the CDC.