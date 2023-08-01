Here’s a map showing which parts of Macomb County are under a boil water advisory

A map of the parts of Macomb County under a boil water advisory on Aug. 1, 2023.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Parts of Macomb County are under a boil water advisory because of a broken main that caused water pressure to drop.

Many people in Chesterfield Township, Macomb Township, New Baltimore, and Shelby Township lost water pressure on Tuesday morning, Aug. 1. As a result, the Great Lakes Water Authority issued a boil water advisory.

Chesterfield Township, Lennox Township, Macomb Township, Rochester, and New Haven have been placed under a boil water advisory.

Here is a map showing the parts of the county that are under a boil water advisory:

Boil water advisories

GLWA said residents should not drink the water without boiling it first. Residents must bring all water to a boil for at least one minute and then let it cool before using. People are urged to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food.

Boil water notices are issued when a water system experiences a loss in pressure, which can lead to bacterial contamination. Boiling the water kills any bacteria or other organisms that may be in it.

The boil water advisory is in place until further notice. The GLWA says it will rely on testing to verify the water is safe to drink before lifting the notice.