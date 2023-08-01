Eastpointe man who shot victim with semi-automated pistol charged with second-degree murder

The Eastpointe man who shot another man in the chest with a semi-automated piston was charged with second-degree murder.

Officials say, Dejon Drake, 24, got into an altercation with the victim on Saturday (July 29) before shooting him in the chest.

Police said when they arrived, Drake still possessed the semi-automatic pistol, and he did not have a valid concealed pistol license.

The 24-year-old has been charged with murder in the second degree (life felony), carrying a concealed weapon (five-year felony), and felony firearm (two-year mandatory felony).

“Thank you to the Chesterfield Township Police Department for their thorough investigation,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “Senseless gun crimes have no place in Macomb County, and we will ensure that justice is served in this case. There is no constitutional right to possess a gun when committing a felony.”

Drake received a two million dollar bond, and he must obtain a mental health assessment, and if released, he must wear a GPS tether.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Wednesday (Aug. 9) at 9 a.m. the preliminary exam is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 9 a.m. at the New Baltimore 42-2 District Court.