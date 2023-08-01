Water main breaks affect water pressure in Macomb County; Boil water advisories issued

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A water pump issue, likely resulting from two reported water main breaks, was causing low pressure for residents across northern Macomb County early Tuesday morning.

Residents in Chesterfield Township, Macomb Township, New Baltimore and Shelby Township were experiencing little to no water pressure the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 1. The Great Lakes Water Authority, which services the water in the area, was reportedly “having difficulties with their pumps,” likely due to water main breaks in the county.

Officials say the water main breaks were occurring in the areas of 23 Mile and Hayes roads, and 24 Mile Road and North Avenue.

Rochester Hills police said the water pressure issue was expected to be resolved by around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

No other details are available at this time. Local 4 is waiting to hear back from the GLWA with more information.

Boil water advisories

Chesterfield Township, Macomb Township, Rochester Hills, and the Village of New Haven have been placed under a boil water advisory as of Tuesday morning.

Even if a boil water notice has not been officially issued for your area, residents experiencing low water pressure are encouraged to follow the rules of a boil water notice. Such advisories are often issued when a sudden change in water pressure occurs, which can lead to bacteria contamination.

Affected residents should either use bottled water, or boil any water being used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food. Be sure to let the boiled water cool before using it.

Click here to learn more about what to do during a boil water advisory from the CDC.