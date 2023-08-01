Purdue Premium Meat Company recalls 3,384 pounds of fully cooked beef hot dog products in Michigan

These are top hot dogs for summer grilling

Due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the Purdue Premium Meat Company has recalled 3,384 pounds of fully cooked beef hot dog products in Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The recall occurred Monday (July 31) as Michigan food bank recipients were being notified that they may have received the affected product.

The fully-cooked beef hot dogs were produced on May 3, 2023.

Due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the Purdue Premimun Meat Company has recalled 3,384 pounds of fully cooked beef hot dog products in Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania. (WDIV)

The Purdue Premium Meat Company was doing business as Alexander and Hornung, a St. Clair Shores establishment.

The problem with the hot dogs was discovered when the establishment notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) that one of their customers reported receiving products labeled as beef weiners in cartons labeled as hot smoked sausage.

Customers can call the Alexander and Hornung Consumer Hotline at 1-866-866-3703, and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Kerri McClimen, Vice President of Alexander and Hornung, at 833-900-7762 or email at kerrim@alexander-hornung.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.