Wrestling school trains next generation of pro wrestlers in Center Line

WWE Summerslam is in town this weekend, and tens of thousands are in town for the company's second-biggest pay-per-view event, second to only WrestleMania. It's no surprise. After all, professional wrestling has a very rich history right here in the Motor City. Legends such as The Sheik, Abdullah the Butcher, George "The Animal Steele, and more have had such amazing matches in Detroit.

For nearly 20 years, the House of Truth has been creating legends inside and outside the squared circle where many people are heading straight to the top.

“You have a professional wrestling education,” said Truth Martini. “It’s also to be an interviewer, to be a commentator, to be a manager, to be a wrestler and a promoter, to be all types of stuff.”

Pro wrestlers worldwide have started in Center Line, training at the legendary wrestling school, the House of Truth.

“Danhausen on AEW (All Elite Wrestling), Alex Shelley, who is Impact Wrestling’s world champ, they all came from the House of Truth right here and just to be a part of it,” Martini said. “I’m a kid from Hamtramck. This is a dream come true.”

The House of Truth has been training up-and-coming professional wrestlers nationwide on both the independent circuit and mainstream promotions.

“What we learn is the art form of professional wrestling,” Martini said. “A lot goes into it.”

Martini is the founder in which the school has been named after. Once a wrestler and manager in the legendary promotion, Ring of Honor, he now spends his days coaching new talent like Anton Koyton on how to safely work and take moves in the ring over just 12 weeks.

“I’ve always been the underdog,” said Koyton. “I’ve always been the one that people ignored. I’ve always been the one that people underestimate.”

One of the first lessons was that even though pro wrestling is scripted, the injuries are very real.

“I was just a kid doing this in my backyard, and now I’m actually in a ring,” said Dominick Baker. “It’s unbelievable, and yes, it actually hurts. The first time that I actually got into the ring, we were doing a drill, and one of them was our up and over, and I landed right on my knee. I remember telling my fiance, ‘Oh man, I think I messed up my knee joint.’ Because I couldn’t walk home, I was in pain, probably more pain than I have ever been in high school wrestling.”

Baker is another up-and-comer hoping to one day become part of a well-known mainstream roster. He, however, has his own motivations for stepping into the ring.

“My mother, who is no longer with us, died almost 10 years ago,” Baker said. “I really hope she’s watching up from above, seeing how good I’m doing because she was the very first person I told this dream about to her.”

With some of the guys who have become big stars, the sky is truly the limit.

“Already, it puts a smile on my face because I see these kids on day one,” Truth said. “And then week by week, I just start seeing wings spout where it starts translating into real life. In real life, they’re more confident. In real life, they’re better because of it.”

“I wanted to go to a place that really helped to make people and help to make so many people become stars,” Koyton said.

“Hopefully, you know it guides me in the right direction, and hopefully, one day I can main event Wrestlemania or Summerslam, that would be pretty cool,” Baker said.

Classes are year-round in the House of Truth.

Click here if you would like to enroll in The House of Truth.