2 shot, dealership hit, car strikes restaurant during Macomb County shootout after custody hearing

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Macomb County shootout between families after a child custody hearing led to two people and a dealership being struck by gunfire and a car crashing into a restaurant, police said.

The child custody hearing ended around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 16th Circuit Court in Mt. Clemens, according to authorities.

Family members of one of the parents were unhappy with the outcome of the hearing, so they followed the other family to the city of Eastpointe, officials said.

The two families got into an altercation on Gratiot Avenue near Bell Avenue in Eastpointe, and shots were fired by both sides, according to authorities.

One person was shot in the arm and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Another person was grazed in the head and treated at the scene.

Several windows of a nearby car dealership were struck by gunfire, police said. One of the drivers involved in the shootout crashed into nearby Grady’s Lounge in Roseville, officials said.

A 30-year-old Detroit man was arrested around 9:10 p.m. in Dearborn. Michigan State Police troopers said he tried to flee, but a PIT maneuver was used to take him into custody.

Undercover detectives from Eastpointe PD were also following the suspect vehicle and requesting MSP’s assistance. Troopers arrived in the parking lot of the Ford Motor Company and with the guidance of Trooper 2, were led to the suspect vehicle. 2/ pic.twitter.com/YGgPsf4BfP — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) August 2, 2023

Charges are expected to be filed soon.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation is asked to call police at 586-445-9415.