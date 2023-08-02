80º
Join Insider

Local News

Detroit native, Minnesota AG reflects on role in George Floyd case

Keith Ellison takes another look at social justice and racial reckoning

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
Detroit native and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison authored a new book detailing his experience trying the officers responsible for George Floyd’s death.

Detroit native and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison authored a new book detailing his experience trying the officers responsible for George Floyd’s death.

The book, Break the Wheel also takes a closer look at social justice and racial reckoning.

“I, like the rest of America, was absolutely shocked when I saw the tape,” said Ellison, referring to Darnella Frazier, the young woman who recorded the video of Floyd’s death, and the onlookers who desperately tried to intervene on his behalf.

When he saw it, Ellison did not know he would be tasked to prosecute the officers in that video.

In July, he sat down with Local 4, community activists, and everyday citizens at Church of the New Covenant to discuss his conclusions following his work on the Floyd case.

“When you have a cycle of arbitrary violence by state actors, by police, you erode trust,” Ellison said.

Trust, he says, is essential to having what he calls adequate public safety. To rebuild that trust, Ellison says good cops who respectfully police their communities and do what’s right must be acknowledged and promoted, while officers who do not must be held accountable.

“You can’t let criminal conduct go without accountability,” said Ellison, who wants to see a national registry identifying officers whose previous departments have found them unfit to serve.

For example, Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck and was convinced of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, had a history of excessive force complaints.

“Chauvin had 18 prior complaints, and he wasn’t even the top 10 (offender) in the department,” Ellison said. “This cannot be allowed. The officers who never pull their gun and have great relationships with the community have to work alongside these officers, which leads to a toxic work environment, burnout, poor morale, and people leaving the profession.”

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Pamela Osborne is thrilled to be back home at the station she grew up watching! You can watch her on Local 4 News Sundays and weeknights. Pamela joined the WDIV News Team in February 2022, after working at stations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

email

facebook

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter