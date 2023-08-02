Family of Detroit nurse who was abducted while leaving work files $200M lawsuit against DMC

DETROIT – The family of murdered DMC nurse Patrice Wilson is suing the hospital for negligence. Wilson was abducted and killed as she walked out of Detroit Receiving Hospital on May 13.
The family and their attorneys formally announced the $200 million lawsuit Tuesday (Aug. 1).
The family’s attorneys claim the hospital failed to follow protocols and didn’t call the police until two hours after she disappeared.
They are also questioning the security for not spotting the potential threat.
Surveillance footage shows the alleged killer, Jamere Miller, who was Wilson’s ex-boyfriend lurking outside the hospital wearing a blonde wig, hat, and mask.
“There was someone lurking around their premises before Patrice even got off of work, hours before she got off of work,” said Wilson’s mom, Roslind Livingston. “So that tells me that no one was looking at the cameras.”
Miller was arrested and charged with Wilson’s murder. Michael Fortner, an attorney for the family, said hospital security was inadequate.
“We feel that the actions speak louder than any words they can give us or in this case their inaction,” Fortner said.
DMC responded to the lawsuit with the following statement.
“We are saddened by the loss of Patrice Wilson, a member of our DMC community, due to an alleged murder by her ex-boyfriend. Our thoughts are with Patrice’s loved ones.
The DMC stands behind our security team, who acted swiftly to notify and engage local law enforcement to apprehend the assailant. We continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement as they prosecute this individual for the crime committed. We cannot comment on pending litigation.
We remain committed to providing a safe workplace environment for our staff with appropriate security measures in place. The DMC is also providing resources to help staff process the loss that occurred. We hope the criminal justice system takes the appropriate actions and sends a message to our community that domestic violence will not be tolerated.”DMC