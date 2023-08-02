Family of Detroit nurse who was abducted while leaving work files $200M lawsuit against DMC

The family of murdered DMC nurse Patrice Wilson is suing the hospital for negligence. Wilson was abducted and killed as she walked out of Detroit Receiving Hospital on May 13.

The family and their attorneys formally announced the $200 million lawsuit Tuesday (Aug. 1).

The family’s attorneys claim the hospital failed to follow protocols and didn’t call the police until two hours after she disappeared.

They are also questioning the security for not spotting the potential threat.

Surveillance footage shows the alleged killer, Jamere Miller, who was Wilson’s ex-boyfriend lurking outside the hospital wearing a blonde wig, hat, and mask.

“There was someone lurking around their premises before Patrice even got off of work, hours before she got off of work,” said Wilson’s mom, Roslind Livingston. “So that tells me that no one was looking at the cameras.”

Miller was arrested and charged with Wilson’s murder. Michael Fortner, an attorney for the family, said hospital security was inadequate.

“We feel that the actions speak louder than any words they can give us or in this case their inaction,” Fortner said.

DMC responded to the lawsuit with the following statement.