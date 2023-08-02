Man gets 25-40 years in prison for sexual assault of child at Macomb County hotel

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A man has been sentenced to 25-40 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child at a hotel in Macomb County.

The assault happened in December 2021 at a Roseville hotel, according to authorities.

Dewon Henderson, 37, of Detroit, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which has a maximum penalty of life in prison.

On June 16, 2023, a Macomb County jury convicted Henderson on all counts after a four-day trial. He was sentenced Wednesday, Aug. 2, to 25-40 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

“Our commitment to safeguard the innocent and protect the voiceless remains unwavering,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “This sentence speaks not only to the severity of the offense, but dedication of the Roseville Police Department. We send a clear message to those who would prey on the innocent that we will pursue you relentlessly, and you will face the full weight of the law.”

Henderson must also register as a sex offender and have lifetime electronic monitoring.