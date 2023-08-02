Man, woman, 15-year-old charged in Detroit shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

DETROIT – A man, a woman, and a 15-year-old have been charged in connection with a Detroit shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

Shooting on Detroit’s east side

Shots were fired at 2:02 a.m. July 22 in the 17710 block of Chandler Park Drive, which is near Cadieux Road, on Detroit’s east side.

Police said Alexis Childs, 25; Elisha Dejuan Hill, 26; and a 15-year-old boy were inside a car when they fired handguns at three people.

Thomas Davis, 26, was struck by multiple bullets and rushed to a nearby hospital. He died from his injuries, officials said.

Two other men, ages 26 and 18, were also struck by gunfire. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Child, Hill, and the 15-year-old fled the scene, according to authorities.

Child was arrested July 24, and the other two were arrested July 26.

“There is no amount of imagination that can account for the facts of this case, that included a triple shooting,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “Once again, the answer to an alleged dispute results in a flurry of bullets from multiple people, and the result is deadly.”

Charges

Child and Hill are charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three felony firearm violations.

They were arraigned Saturday, July 29, at 36th District Court and remanded to jail.

Their probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 7, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. Aug. 14.

The 15-year-old is not being charged as an adult, but has been adult designated, which means the judge can sentence him as a juvenile or an adult, or fashion a blended sentence if he is not rehabilitated.

He is also charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three felony firearm violations.

The probable cause conference for the 15-year-old is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 8.