Data from MSP accident report lists Metro Detroit’s top 20 most dangerous intersections

Of the top 20 most dangerous intersections across Michigan, the number one sits on the Warren/Centerline border. It’s the I-696/Van Dyke Avenue/11 Mile Road interchange.

The data comes from Michigan State Police accident report data. That intersection saw 207 crashes with 41 injuries.

Ask anyone who drives it regularly, and they’ll tell you it’s not a shock.

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all,” said Jon Newlin said. “I used to always take the back way when I worked at Dana so I could avoid it.”

The second on the list is in Redford Township, but its crash data isn’t even close to the number one spot. It’s Telegraph and Schoolcraft with 126 crashes and 30 injuries.

The rest of the top five are also in Metro Detroit.

No. 3 is Martin Parkway and Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township. At No. 4, it’s Sterling Heights at 18 1/2 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue, and No. 5 is Telegraph and 12 Mile roads in Southfield.

