High levels of lead found in City of Wayne’s water supply

WAYNE, Mich. – The City of Wayne is alerting residents about elevated lead levels in the water.

The Wayne County Health Department offered free lead filters and blood lead testing Wednesday (Aug. 2) for qualifying residents.

The city recently reported more than one in 10 routine water samples from homes tested higher than 15 parts per billion for lead.

About 60 free water filters were handed out to residents Wednesday, while a few residents also got their blood lead levels tested, including Raquel, who tested in the low range.

“I’m feeling a lot better because I worry about it all the time,” said Raquel.

