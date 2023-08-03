73º
High levels of lead found in City of Wayne’s water supply

About 60 free water filters were handed out to residents Wednesday

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

WAYNE, Mich. – The City of Wayne is alerting residents about elevated lead levels in the water.

The Wayne County Health Department offered free lead filters and blood lead testing Wednesday (Aug. 2) for qualifying residents.

The city recently reported more than one in 10 routine water samples from homes tested higher than 15 parts per billion for lead.

About 60 free water filters were handed out to residents Wednesday, while a few residents also got their blood lead levels tested, including Raquel, who tested in the low range.

“I’m feeling a lot better because I worry about it all the time,” said Raquel.

Click here for more information about lead, its harms, and ways to mitigate exposure.

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

