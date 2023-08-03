Neighbor hears Detroit mother’s screams for help from burning apartment and rescues 2-year-old child

DETROIT – A Detroit mother has a simple message for the people who helped rescue her and her 2-year-old daughter from an apartment fire: Thank you.

The fire happened at Pallister Plaisance near Grand Blvd. and John C. Lodge on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Local 4 crews were there as Detroit firefighters put out the fire.

Now a woman who was inside the apartment is sharing the horrifying ordeal and showing her gratitude to the stranger and members of Detroit Police and Fire that saved her and her daughter’s life.

“I’m grateful because I couldn’t imagine leaving this place without my child,” said Tiara Blue.

She said Tuesday around 5 a.m. she woke up to smoke and extreme heat. Her daughter was in another room.

“Every time I thought about going to get my baby, the smoke would just hit me in the face,” Blue said. “I go out the window and I just I just started screaming for help.”

She was screaming so hard her voice is still hoarse, but it was worth it.

“The police were riding up John C. Lodge and I was screaming for help, ‘Help, Help,’” Blue said. “They came through the alley and the officer got out the car and they said, ‘What’s wrong, where you at?’”

In the meantime, Jevante Lynn who lives on the second floor, was taking the stairs to Blue’s floor.

“I heard her out my window saying the baby was in the fire, ‘Help, help, help!’ so I ran and took charge,” Lynn said.

“I don’t know how he got in my apartment. I don’t know at what point he got my daughter, but he got my daughter before the fire department did,” said Blue.

Lynn said he had no time to think.

“I just did what I felt in my heart to do. If it was my kid I would go in there,” said Lynn. “Everybody was just waiting around I didn’t want anything to happen to the baby.”

That day Blue lost everything, except her daughter -- and for that she can’t help but to say thank you.

“To the officers, it was nothing but God to have them people in tune because my apartment is in the back of the building and they were way over there and I was screaming, and the man (Lynn) he said he heard me,” Blue said. “I thank him with my life because you saved me and my daughter. To the firefighters that came, I thank you with my life.”