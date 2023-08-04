113 pounds of ecstasy found hidden in shipment at Blue Water Bridge

Drugs seized at the Blue Water Bridge on July 25, 2023.

PORT HURON, Mich. – Officials found 113 pounds of ecstasy in vacuum-sealed packages hidden within a shipment of goods at the Blue Water Bridge.

The discovery was made July 25 while United States Customs and Border Protection officers were inspecting cargo shipments coming into the country.

When the vacuum-sealed packages were found among the other products, the contents of those packages were tested. Officials said the substance was identified as MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy.

The drugs were seized, and the vehicle was detained.

“The vigilance and dedication our officers display on a daily basis is showcased in this seizure of illegal drugs, which were prevented from entering our local community” acting Port Director Scott Opalka said.