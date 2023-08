A man was killed outside of an apartment complex on Detroit's east side.

DETROIT – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed outside the Jeffersonian apartment complex on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting occurred Friday (Aug. 4) at 2:15 p.m. on East Jefferson and Marina Drive.

Police responded to an incident involving the 30-year-old who was killed during a dispute at the complex.

The search for the suspect is ongoing.

