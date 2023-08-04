Here’s how Michigan SNAP recipients impacted by power outages can replace spoiled food

FILE - In this May 10, 2020 file photo, a shopper pushes his cart past a display of packaged meat in a grocery store in southeast Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Southeast Michigan SNAP recipients who were impacted by power outages from last week’s storm may be eligible for assistance to help them replace food that spoiled.

Residents may be able to replace lost food that had been purchased with Food Assistance Program benefits received through SNAP.

“Michigan residents who receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should not go without food for their families as a result of the power outages from last week’s storm,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “We stand ready to help them by replacing food they purchased with SNAP benefits.”

Food replacement benefits is only available to people already receiving food assistance benefits and is not available for Pandemic-EBT benefits under federal requirements.

The amount of the replacement is based on the amount of food lost by the household, up to a maximum of one month’s food assistance benefits.

Counties impacted by power outages included Branch, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne.

Any food assistance program recipient who lost food due to a verified power outage due to storm damage can call 844-464-3447 to request replacement food benefits. The replacement benefits must be requested by Monday, Aug. 7.