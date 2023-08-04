Man charged with robbing victim at gunpoint of his money, Frenchie breed dog in Detroit

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Damario Lipsey, 30, with the armed robbery of a 27-year-old Detroit man.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Damario Lipsey, 30, with the armed robbery of a 27-year-old Detroit man.

The theft occurred on Saturday (July 29) at 12 p.m. when the 27-year-old man was walking his dog around Greenfield Road and Pilgrim Street in Detroit.

Officials say Lipsey approached the victim with a handgun and robbed him of money and his Frenchie breed dog before fleeing the scene.

Detroit police arrested the 30-year-old man on July 31, but the dog has yet to be returned.

Lipsey has been charged with one count of armed robbery, and he was arraigned Thursday (Aug. 3) afternoon in the 36th District Court, where he was given a $250,000 cash bond.

A bond re-determination hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7 at 9 a.m., and a probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m., and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 18 at 8:45 a.m.