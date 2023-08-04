Westland police want help identifying 2 suspects involved in carjacking victim at gunpoint

Westland police want help identifying two suspects who were involved in carjacking a victim at gunpoint.

The incident occurred Wednesday (May 31) at 1:15 a.m. at the BP gas station in the 7139 block of North Wayne.

Officials say the victim was approached by one of the suspects, who threatened him with a gun and demanded his belongings and his vehicle while returning to his car.

Police say the victim cooperated, and the two suspects left the scene with the vehicle.

Westland police observed the vehicle in the area where the incident occurred and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to comply and fled from officials.

The vehicle fled causing officers to lose sight of it in the area of I-96 and Evergreen Road. The vehicle was found unoccupied a short time later in the same area by the Detroit Police Department.

The first suspect was a heavy-set Black man in his late teen/early 20s, wearing all black with black pants with an Adidas logo.

The second suspect was a slimmer Black man in his late teens/early 20s, wearing all black and an Adidas hooded sweatshirt with a white logo.

Anyone with any information should contact the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600 or Crime Stoppers who are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects at 1-800-Speak Up.