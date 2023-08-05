Morning 4: Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million sold in Michigan -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

$2 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan

A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Michigan.

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.55 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, night. If those estimates are correct, it would be the largest jackpot in the game’s history and comes with a cash option of $757.2 million.

Read more here.

Detroit police seek information on man seen assaulting woman before forcing her into his car

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest that was involved in assaulting a woman and forcing her to get into the passenger side of his vehicle before leaving the scene.

The incident occurred Monday (July 31) at approximately 5:49 p.m. in the area of Ilene Street and Buena Vista Avenue when the unknown woman was walking down the street before the unidentified man pulled up in his black Chevy Impala, exiting the vehicle and assaulting her.

Read more here.

Warren couple forced to pay to retrieve more than $1K worth of stolen items

A couple who had their things stolen in a home burglary is being forced to pay up to get their stuff back.

Ricky Lewis came home July 24 to find thieves ransacking his house in Warren. The suspects made it out the door with a laundry basket full of valuables.

A few days later, Warren police arrested the suspects, tying them to a string of alleged burglaries.

Read more here.

2 Ohio men bound over for trial in murder of unidentified man found dead in 1997

Two Ohio men will face trial on murder charges in the death of a man found decapitated in Lenawee County nearly 26 years ago. The victim still hasn’t been identified.

Richardo Sepulveda, 51 of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Michael Sepulveda, 49 of Toledo, Ohio, were arrested on Jan. 24 by the United States Marshalls Service. They are facing several charges in the murder of the unidentified man.

Read more here.

Weather: Clouds to start the weekend before thunderstorms arrive for Sunday -- Here’s what to expect