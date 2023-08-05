Detroit police seek information on man seen assaulting woman before forcing her into his car

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest that was involved in assaulting a woman and forcing her to get into the passenger side of his vehicle before leaving the scene.

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest that was involved in assaulting a woman and forcing her to get into the passenger side of his vehicle before leaving the scene.

The incident occurred Monday (July 31) at approximately 5:49 p.m. in the area of Ilene Street and Buena Vista Avenue when the unknown woman was walking down the street before the unidentified man pulled up in his black Chevy Impala, exiting the vehicle and assaulting her.

The unidentified woman walked away from the man, but he approached her again and forced her into the Impala before driving away.

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest that was involved in assaulting a woman and forcing her to get into the passenger side of his vehicle before leaving the scene. (Detroit Police Department)

Officials are concerned about the victims’ well-being and would like to speak to both individuals.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.