Man accused of kidnapping, killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith in Detroit pleads not guilty

Rashad Trice, the man accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith in Detroit, appeared in court Monday to answer federal charges.

At that hearing in Grand Rapids, Trice pleaded not guilty on charges that could have him facing the death penalty if convicted.

The hearing was a long time coming for Trice, but the things being discussed were like the whole thing had happened all over again.

“The defendant, Rashad Malik Trice, age 26, pleaded not guilty to the federal charges we have filed against him,” said United States Attorney Mark Totten.

The 26-year-old appeared in federal court, shackled from head to toe, sitting before a judge for his alleged role in the death of his ex-girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, Wynter.

“The alleged facts, in this case, are staggering, and my deepest sympathies go out to the mother to the father to the family in this case,” Totten said.

The facts were once again brought up at Trice’s federal arraignment as he sat next to his public defender with a face full of remorse.

Sketches were all Local 4 could show as a visual of what happened inside.

The judge went over evidence leading to Trice’s arrest, including a license plate reader and cell phone pinging, revealing his location—the entire search took a toll on both local law enforcement and the FBI.

“Wynter’s fate brings unimaginable grief to our loved ones, and that grief is shared by the community and those of us in law enforcement, but for us, our sadness is outmatched by our commitment, focus, and resolve on supporting the prosecution,” said Acting Special Agent in charge of FBI Michigan Devin Kowalski.

Trice is now facing federal charges of kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death. If convicted, he’s facing a minimum of life in prison and is even eligible for the death penalty.

Unfortunately, the case serves as a constant reminder of the 2-year-old’s final moment to her surviving family members.

“Today is an important step on delivering on the commitment to deliver justice for Wynter and her family,” Kowalski said. “But it doesn’t bring her back. So we asked you to continue to please keep her loved ones in your thoughts.”

The 26-year-old still has to answer to charges on the local level for allegedly stabbing and raping Wynter’s mom before taking the child away.

---> Everything we know from Amber Alert to discovery of body to criminal charges