Green Oak Township house collapses into basement, destroyed by fire

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A house in Green Oak Township caught fire early Tuesday morning and was completely destroyed by the blaze.

Sometime around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, a home on Rushton Road, near Silver Lake Road, caught on fire for unknown reasons. The home was reportedly fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

The fire destroyed the house, pieces of which collapsed into the basement.

Several crews from the area were able to extinguish the fire Tuesday morning. You can see footage of firefighters at the scene in the video player up above.

Officials say there were no injuries reported from the fire. It’s not believed that anyone was in the home when the fire broke out.

Investigators were still working to determine the fire’s cause as of Tuesday morning. No other details have been provided at this time.