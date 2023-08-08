What to know ahead of Michigan’s 2023 primary election

Two Macomb communities have primaries Tuesday, which are shaping up to be anything but status quo.

In Warren, Mayor Jim Fouts, who is term-limited, is suing in federal court to decertify the election and be awarded one million dollars for damages for stress.

Fouts has already lost this battle at the Court of Appeals, which unanimously ruled against him, and the Michigan Supreme Court, which upheld the lower court and refused to hear his case.

The Warren City Council notified the mayor that no election meddling would be tolerated Tuesday (Aug. 8).

“It’s just ridiculous,” said Councilwoman Mindy Moore.

Fouts, in a statement from his attorney, denied the one million dollar request.

However, if you look at the court filing, the one million dollars is right on the filing page.

On the ballot, Tuesday will be six candidates for mayor, including the sitting council president, a sitting state representative, and a sitting county commissioner.

In the council races, there are 36 candidates, including two convicted felons. According to the city charter, felons are not eligible to serve on the council.

In neighboring Eastpointe, it’s all about the race for mayor. Three candidates are challenging the current mayor, Monique Owens. She is currently headed to trial accused of fraudulently getting $10,000 in COVID relief monies.