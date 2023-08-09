81º
Join Insider

Local News

2 senior rowers are back on the water after overcoming injuries in Detroit

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County

DETROIT – Two elite senior rowers with the Detroit Boat Club share their stories on how rotator cuff surgery allowed them to get back on the water doing what they love.

“I was in college thinking this might be cool for a semester or a year,” said 68-year-old Michael Thibault, who has been rowing ever since.

Friend and fellow rower Dennis Wojdyla, tore both rotator cuffs at different times. He even suffered a second tear in one shoulder which required a second surgery to repair it.

“When they have injures, our job is to put it back together and get them back on track,” said Dr. Henry Goitz, an orthopedic surgeon with Detroit Medical Center and rowing enthusiast himself.

In describing the men in their injuries, he said the part of the shoulder that holds everything together was torn in a way where they couldn’t move without pain and experienced a loss of function.

Small scopes the size of a pen can now be used to do the procedure.

Thibault stuck to his rehab regime and says the payoffs are incredible.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Pamela Osborne is thrilled to be back home at the station she grew up watching! You can watch her on Local 4 News Sundays and weeknights. Pamela joined the WDIV News Team in February 2022, after working at stations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

email

facebook

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter