62-year-old woman ran over, killed while dancing on Southfield Freeway in Wayne County

DETROIT – A woman in her 60s was killed Tuesday when she was struck by a car while reportedly dancing on Southfield Freeway at the border of Dearborn and Detroit.

Police say the 62-year-old woman was in the southbound lanes of the freeway (M-39) near Ford Road in the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 8. Witnesses reported seeing the woman on the road only partially clothed.

An unknown vehicle ran the woman over, killing her, and then fled the scene. Police said they received reports that the woman was lying unresponsive in the left lane.

Michigan State Police were still searching for the driver of that vehicle as of Tuesday night.

Officials said they did not know why the woman was in the roadway to begin with. After notifying the family, police said they learned the woman had a history of mental illness. Police did not elaborate.

The woman’s name was not released; she was only identified as a 62-year-old from Detroit.

The freeway was closed at around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday for an investigation. It has since been reopened to traffic.