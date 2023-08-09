Company helps 80-year-old woman repair privacy fence damaged by out-of-control drivers in Highland Park

A company is helping repair a Highland Park woman's fence after it was damaged by a car.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A company paid a visit to Highland Park to repair a privacy fence that continued to be broken by out-of-control drivers.

The latest fence was installed on Monday (Aug. 7) and was already down by Tuesday afternoon.

Local 4 ran a story Tuesday night about the inconvenience and misfortune of Isabelle Gaddie, 80.

Within minutes, the community stepped up big time by donating the money it would cost to fix it again.

We contacted the city on her behalf, and Wednesday, she said the mayor had stopped by, the police chief called, and for once, she hopes things will get better.

“All these years I’ve been here, I’ve had to put the fence back up myself, Gaddie said.

This time, Gaddie won’t have to do it on her own.

For decades, she’s dealt with out-of-control drivers veering off the Davison Service Drive and into her yard; her fence has been taken out multiple times.

“The insurance company only put it back once, and it cost so much that they refused to do it again,” Gaddie said.

“This lady needs help, somehow, someway,” said Khaled Hassan.

Hassan and his partner from H and M Custom Services had just finished the fence Monday; not even 24 hours later, it was destroyed.

Hassan did more than secure the yard for Gaddie’s dogs; he also started a GoFundMe, and, minutes later, had raised the money for new materials, and he has a new design in mind.

Gaddie is a different kind of overwhelmed, thanks partly to the kind gesture.

“All of these people who have come forth prove to me there are still good people in this world and people who care about other people when the time comes for someone who needs help.”