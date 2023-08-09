83º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Company helps 80-year-old woman repair privacy fence damaged by out-of-control drivers in Highland Park

Drivers plowed through fence 25 times in 43 years

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Highland Park, Wayne County
A company is helping repair a Highland Park woman's fence after it was damaged by a car.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A company paid a visit to Highland Park to repair a privacy fence that continued to be broken by out-of-control drivers.

The latest fence was installed on Monday (Aug. 7) and was already down by Tuesday afternoon.

Local 4 ran a story Tuesday night about the inconvenience and misfortune of Isabelle Gaddie, 80.

Within minutes, the community stepped up big time by donating the money it would cost to fix it again.

We contacted the city on her behalf, and Wednesday, she said the mayor had stopped by, the police chief called, and for once, she hopes things will get better.

“All these years I’ve been here, I’ve had to put the fence back up myself, Gaddie said.

This time, Gaddie won’t have to do it on her own.

For decades, she’s dealt with out-of-control drivers veering off the Davison Service Drive and into her yard; her fence has been taken out multiple times.

“The insurance company only put it back once, and it cost so much that they refused to do it again,” Gaddie said.

“This lady needs help, somehow, someway,” said Khaled Hassan.

Hassan and his partner from H and M Custom Services had just finished the fence Monday; not even 24 hours later, it was destroyed.

Hassan did more than secure the yard for Gaddie’s dogs; he also started a GoFundMe, and, minutes later, had raised the money for new materials, and he has a new design in mind.

Gaddie is a different kind of overwhelmed, thanks partly to the kind gesture.

“All of these people who have come forth prove to me there are still good people in this world and people who care about other people when the time comes for someone who needs help.”

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Pamela Osborne is thrilled to be back home at the station she grew up watching! You can watch her on Local 4 News Sundays and weeknights. Pamela joined the WDIV News Team in February 2022, after working at stations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

email

facebook

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter