Driver dies after rear-ending semi truck stopped for traffic backup on I-75, police say

DETROIT – A driver died after rear-ending a semi truck that was stopped due to a traffic backup on I-75 in Detroit, police said.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Mack Avenue.

Officials said a man was driving south on I-75 when he crashed into the back of a semi truck that was stopped on the highway because of “regular traffic congestion.”

Medical officials took the driver to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We continue to ask drivers to leave plenty of space between them and the vehicle in front of them,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “This will allow time to stop and prevent crashes like this one today.”

The semi truck driver was not injured. No other cars were involved.

Police shut down the highway during the investigation.