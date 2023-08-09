K-9 finds badly hurt woman in Livingston County cornfield day after empty car found crashed

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A police K-9 found a seriously injured woman in a Livingston County cornfield more than a day after her she disappeared and officers discovered her car mysteriously empty at a crash scene.

Deputies were called around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, to a home in the 7300 block of Mack Road in Deerfield Township.

When they arrived, police found a 2022 Ford Bronco that had crashed into a tree on the property, but the 45-year-old Deerfield Township woman who had been driving was missing.

Family members said they had last spoken to the woman on Saturday, and authorities believe the crash happened about 24 hours before they arrived.

There were signs that the driver had been injured at the crash scene, so deputies searched about 200 acres of land with K-9s, drones, and ATVs. They didn’t find the woman.

On Tuesday, officials from Michigan State Police and Livingston County continued the search. K-9 Trooper Jeff Schrieber and his partner, Woodson, found the woman around 9:20 p.m. in a cornfield about three-quarters of a mile west of the crash scene, according to authorities.

Police said the woman was unable to move due to injuries from the crash and exposure to the elements. Schrieber carried her to an ambulance, and she was taken to Genesys Hospital in critical condition. She has since been upgraded to stable.

Investigators believe the woman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Livingston County detectives continue to investigate.