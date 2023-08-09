TikTok challenge involving ski masks, distorted recording causes safety concerns in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It’s another social media trend that’s got young people pulling pranks in Clinton Township, but experts say many need to realize the risk they’re taking.

“It’s a problem, and they shouldn’t start that Trend. It’s a bad trend to start,” said Nerissa Anderson.

Videos surfacing online showed brazen teens doing something they’ve always done.

The difference is these teens are playing some weirdly distorted recording from a cell phone and wearing ski masks in a much colder world.

“It’s so unsafe and absolutely it’s ridiculous that kids are putting themselves in the position where they can be harmed,” said Local 4 Crime and Safety expert Darnell Blackburn.

Blackburn calls it a dangerous risk to take just for a few laughs.

“Somebody can perceive that you’re trying to break into their home, and that puts them in a very dangerous position,” Blackburn said.

Unfortunately, those types of challenges are spreading like wildfire on social media to the point where pranks are happening all over our region.

Captain Anthony Coppola with the Clinton Township Police Department has advice for homeowners on the other side of the door, which is to step back before you react.

“Patience is key with this improper outlet of humor in some of these circumstances,” said Coppola.

He also has some advice for teens who may be tempted to copy.

“If we can recommend some sort of other outlet of humor, it would be a different direction than the old ding dong ditch,” Coppola said. “There are times, unfortunately, across the nation where these circumstances lead to negative outcomes.”

If you find yourself the victim of one of those pranks, it’s best to call 911 before reacting.