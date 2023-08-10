820 sign up for St. Clair Shores citywide garage sale

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – There are 820 houses expected to participate in the St. Clair Shores citywide garage sale.

The St. Clair Shores citywide garage sale is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20.

The Cool City Committee organized the event. They have closed registration and are not accepting additional participants.

The committee is still working on organizing the list of participants. They said they will be sending out confirmations and creating a map to share all the locations with the public.

“Thank you all who have signed up for the citywide garage sale. Another reminder we have closed the registration. Our apogies that we cannot take any late additions, we are at 820 participating. Yes. 820,” the Cool City Committee said on Facebook.

More information about the event will be shared on the Cool City Committee’s Facebook page.