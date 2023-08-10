Morning 4: Check your trees: Asian longhorned beetles emerge in August -- and other news

The Asian longhorned beetle has distinctive features, including long antennae with black and white bands. (Photo credit: USDA) via AP.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan officials want you to check trees for signs of Asian longhorned beetles

Environmental officials want you to start checking your trees for adult Asian longhorned beetles because the invasive beetle starts to emerge this month.

Checking for the beetle and the damage it leaves behind is one way you can protect trees and fight an invasive species. Michigan environmental officials are asking residents to take 10 minutes this month to check trees around their homes.

Learn more here.

New bill would eliminate toll for drivers crossing Mackinac Bridge

A new bill introduced by Michigan lawmakers would eliminate the toll drivers have to pay when they cross the Mackinac Bridge.

Read more here.

Former WWE wrestler who strangled driver in Rochester Hills sentenced to 153 days in jail

A former WWE wrestler convicted of trying to strangle the driver of a moving vehicle in Rochester Hills in 2022 has been sentenced to jail time.

Read the report here.

Michigan State University announces third-party data breach which could result in exposure for community

Michigan State University has been hit by a widespread data breach impacting hundreds of entities who use a particular software program, potentially exposing community members’ data.

See more here.

Weather: Some storms possible Thursday with even more expected Friday in Metro Detroit