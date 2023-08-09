77º
Join Insider

Local News

Humphrey the Bactrian camel dies after 9 years at Detroit Zoo

Camel began having mobility issues a few years ago

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit Zoo, Royal Oak, Oakland County
Humphrey, the Bactrian camel at the Detroit Zoo. (Detroit Zoo)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Humphrey, the Bactrian camel who’s lived at the Detroit Zoo for the past nine years, was humanely euthanized after years of mobility issues, zoo officials said.

He’s lived at the zoo since his birth in 2014. A few years ago, he started experiencing mobility issues, so staff members began looking into the cause of his discomfort.

“Humphrey received expert care for as long as possible, but unfortunately, his condition regressed, and the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize him,” a statement from the zoo reads.

Humphrey died last week. Staff members called him a “gentle giant” and said he got the best care throughout his treatment process.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email