3 suspects still missing after police chase in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Two people suspected of being involved in a wide-ranging nationwide auto theft ring were arrested after a police chase in Farmington Hills.

The vehicle involved in the police chase came from an auto manufacturer’s lot and the manufacturer didn’t know it had been stolen.

Farmington Hills is among many police agencies that use what’s called Flock technology, which watches traffic and identifies things like stolen license plates. That is what prompted the police chase in Farmington Hills.

Footage from police shows a vehicle speeding away from police and nearly crashing into an Amazon delivery truck before an officer used a PIT maneuver to get the vehicle to stop. The five people in the vehicle fled on foot.

The three men who did escape are still at large.

