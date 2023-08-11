Man with warrants out of Ohio arrested after slow-speed police chase throughout Washtenaw County

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit of a driver of a stolen vehicle in Washtenaw County on Friday.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit of a driver of a stolen vehicle in Washtenaw County on Friday.

The police chase began on Friday, Aug. 11 during a traffic stop in Van Buren Township. The driver led police on a 40-minute chase that went toward Chelsea and then shifted eastward toward Ann Arbor.

Police popped all four tires on the vehicle during the chase by deploying stop sticks. After losing all four tires, the driver continued to travel on only rims for 20 to 30 minutes.

Police said the driver was wanted for multiple warrants out of Ohio. Police were told that the driver was experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The driver was arrested around 1 p.m. after police executed a PIT maneuver and brought the vehicle to a stop.

Officers pulled the driver out of the stolen vehicle through a window, placed him on the ground, and put him in handcuffs.

---> Read more: Slow speed chase: Driver of stolen vehicle arrested after evading police throughout Washtenaw County

Help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. With proper treatment and support, it is possible to get help for suicidal thoughts and other mental health challenges.