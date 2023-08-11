What to check off your summer bucket list when you’re in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Local 4 has encouraged you to check off your summer bucket list with us, including outdoor concerts, baseball games, discovering a new hiking or biking trail, or one of our many lighthouses.

Recently photojournalist Justin Deprekel checked off a few things on his list while on assignment near Traverse City.

When in Traverse City, If you’re trying to find the perfect place to check off items like trying a new ice cream shop, many will recommend Milk and Honey.

“I make sure to hit this place every time I’m in traverse city, so. I’m probably here five nights a week every summer that I’m here,” said Grace.

“I got the Milk and Honey lavender, which is one of their like menu items, and Sophie did a create your own sundae.”

“I got brownies, cookie dough, and marshmallows,” said Sophie.

“We get all of our ingredients from local farmers,” said Milk and Honey shift manager Lilly Sarya. “It’s organic, grass-fed. So it’s probably the most local, good for you, gut-healthy ice cream you’ll get.”

Sarya has been working at Milk and Honey for five years.

“I love working here because it’s a pretty busy place to be,” Sayra said. “I’m always on my feet. The customers are always super nice. It’s just a fast-paced environment, and I can stand by the product.”

Taking a dip in east Traverse Bay will check off swimming in a great lake. We caught people floating out on paddleboards.

Our photographer then drove along US-31 north for a half hour to Torch Lake, a Michigan gem considered the Caribbean of the Midwest.

And he wasn’t alone as Kristy traveled from Arizona to meet up with family from Ohio and North Carolina.

“We heard it’s the best lake in Michigan,” said Kristy. “Look at this; it looks like the Caribbean. There’s nothing like this in Arizona, so I’m grateful to be here today.”

Summer is in full swing. If you want to check off something from our bucket list or our full list, click here.