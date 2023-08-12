71º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Police: Vehicle carrying 3 children, 1 adult involved in deadly crash on Detroit’s east side

Everyone involved was taken to a Metro Detroit hospital

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
A vehicle carrying three children was involved in a deadly crash on Detroit's east side, police say. (WDIV)

A vehicle carrying three children and one adult was involved in a deadly crash on Detroit’s east side, police say.

The crash occurred Friday (Aug. 11) at 7:48 p.m. on McNichols Road and Van Dyke Avenue when a black Mercury Sedan heading south on Van Dyke crossed the centerline at McNichols, hitting a white Honda Passport heading northbound.

Police say a little girl that was traveling inside the Mercury, which contained the adult and the three children ages seven to 10 years old, has died.

Officials say the cause of the crash could have been due to a blown tire on the Mercury.

Everyone involved to taken to a Metro Detroit hospital.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter