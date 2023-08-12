Police: Vehicle carrying 3 children, 1 adult involved in deadly crash on Detroit’s east side

A vehicle carrying three children was involved in a deadly crash on Detroit's east side, police say.

A vehicle carrying three children and one adult was involved in a deadly crash on Detroit’s east side, police say.

The crash occurred Friday (Aug. 11) at 7:48 p.m. on McNichols Road and Van Dyke Avenue when a black Mercury Sedan heading south on Van Dyke crossed the centerline at McNichols, hitting a white Honda Passport heading northbound.

Police say a little girl that was traveling inside the Mercury, which contained the adult and the three children ages seven to 10 years old, has died.

Officials say the cause of the crash could have been due to a blown tire on the Mercury.

Everyone involved to taken to a Metro Detroit hospital.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.